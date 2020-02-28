Jaguars 287-6 in response to Scorpions' 216
TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Guyana Jaguars, guided by Vishaul Singh, on Friday built a 71-run first-innings lead against Jamaica Scorpions in the regional four-day match at Trelawny Multi-purpose Stadium.
At the close of play on the second day, the Jaguars were 287-6 in reply to the Scorpions' 216.
Scores: Scorpions 216 (80.4 overs); Jaguars 287-6 (92 overs)
The Jaguars left-hand batsman.
Singh has led the way so far with 93 not out, approaching his ninth first-class hundred.
Opener Chandrapaul Hemraj struck 82.
Kevin Sinclair, unbeaten on 20, is the man set to continue with Singh this morning.
The Scorpions left-arm wrist spinner Dennis Bulli has taken three wickets so far.
The Jaguars had resumed from their overnight score of zero without loss in mostly overcast conditions.
