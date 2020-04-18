Jamaica's COVID-19 positive cases increase by 10 to tally 173; 84 from BPO
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness is today reporting 10 more positive cases of COVID-19, to move the overall tally to 173.
There are now:
- 34 imported cases;
- 25 that are import-related;
- 6 that are local transmissions with no epidemiological link;
- 14 that are contacts of cases not epidemiologically link; and
- 6 that are under investigation.
Eighty-four of the positive cases are Alorica workers and four are contacts of Alorica workers.
The 10 new additions from today and 17 from yesterday that were not reported on in full include 22 Alorica workers and two who are contacts of Alorica workers. Of that 27 (yesterday and today), 18 are female and nine are male.
So far, 1605 samples have been tested:
- 173 are positive
- 1,405 are negative and
- 25 are pending.
