Jamaica's COVID death toll climbs to 192 as country records more cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has confirmed four new COVID-19 deaths and recorded 35 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said the four new deaths include that a 48-year-old male from St Catherine, a 76-year-old female from St Catherine, an 88-year-old female from St Catherine and a 50-year-old male from St Mary. This brings the total confirmed deaths in the country to 192.

Meanwhile, the ministry said the new cases consist of 11 males and 24 females with ages ranging from three years to 88 years.

The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 8,749, of which 4,139 are active.

Of the new cases, 12 are from Kingston and St Andrew, nine are from St James, four each from Hanover and Westmoreland, two each are from Clarendon and St Ann and one each are from St Catherine and St Mary. The ministry said one of the new cases is a contact of a confirmed case while the other 34 are under investigation.

In addition, the ministry reported that 21 more patients have recovered from the virus. This brings the country's total recoveries to 4,303.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.