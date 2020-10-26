Jamaica's COVID death toll climbs to 192 as country records more cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has confirmed four new COVID-19 deaths and recorded 35 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness said the four new deaths include that a 48-year-old male from St Catherine, a 76-year-old female from St Catherine, an 88-year-old female from St Catherine and a 50-year-old male from St Mary. This brings the total confirmed deaths in the country to 192.
Meanwhile, the ministry said the new cases consist of 11 males and 24 females with ages ranging from three years to 88 years.
The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 8,749, of which 4,139 are active.
Of the new cases, 12 are from Kingston and St Andrew, nine are from St James, four each from Hanover and Westmoreland, two each are from Clarendon and St Ann and one each are from St Catherine and St Mary. The ministry said one of the new cases is a contact of a confirmed case while the other 34 are under investigation.
In addition, the ministry reported that 21 more patients have recovered from the virus. This brings the country's total recoveries to 4,303.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy