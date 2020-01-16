Jamaica's tourism product must not be politicised —PNP

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Opposition Spokesman on Tourism Dr Wykeham McNeill is calling on the Ministry of Tourism to proceed with caution and not to fall into a seeming politicisation of the ministry and its agencies in an election year.

McNiell's statements come after images of a sign reportedly erected in Barbary Hall, St Elizabeth, began circulating on social media earlier today.

The sign, which had letters in green and featured a bell, was sponsored by the Tourism Product Development Company Limited (TPDCo).

In a statement today McNeill called the image “unprecedented.

McNeill is “demanding the sign be removed and that TPDCo indicates the circumstances under which it was erected in the first place.”

He added that further information needs to be provided about the authorisation of the sign and the officers involved in its procurement and erection.

“The troubling 'signs' (signals) emerging from the ministry, and TPDCo in particular, are symptomatic of political operatives being placed in sensitive positions,” McNeill said.

The opposition spokesperson cautioned against the practice and warned it would cast the agency in a political light which could be deleterious in the long run.