Jamaica, Germany to explore possible collaboration on eco-tourism projects

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Daryl Vaz, told ambassadors during a meeting held at Jamaica House on Tuesday that Jamaica has to find the delicate balance between investment and growth and the environment and climate change, noting that the issues are critical ones for the country.

The minister was speaking at a courtesy call paid to German Ambassador to Jamaica H E Bernd von Munchow-Pohl and director for Latin America and the Caribbean in the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Germany, Ambassador Marian Schuegraf.

Schuegraf, who is visiting Jamaica for the first time, expressed her admiration for the country's beauty and noted that climate change and the environment are two issues to which Germany is committed.

She noted that Jamaica is the leading country in the region in terms of climate change resilience.

Vaz and the German ambassadors also discussed the possibility of both countries working together on eco-tourism projects in Jamaica.

According to Von Munchow-Pohl, Germany has worked with Costa Rica in the area of eco-tourism, which he said comprises a large portion of Costa Rica's capital.

One of the interventions by Germany in the region – the International Climate Initiative – was also discussed.

The project supports the implementation of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in the Caribbean. NDCs represent efforts by each country to reduce their national emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

The Paris Agreement requires each party to prepare, communicate and maintain successive NDCs that it intends to achieve.