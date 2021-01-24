Jamaica, India exploring arrangements to provide COVID-19 vaccines locally
KINGSTON, Jamaica — New Indian High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Rungsung Masakui, says his country is exploring arrangements with Jamaica to provide vaccines to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“With the COVID situation now, vaccines are on the card. We are the biggest vaccine manufacturer in the world. Our capacity is huge; it is 300 million per month. So we can think of collaborating in this area by sharing our products or by sharing our experiences,” he said in a JIS interview.
He said that the manufacturing cost for vaccines in India is cheaper than in other countries.
“This is because of the capacity that we have. We have economies of scale because of our population,” he pointed out.
India was among countries cited by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, in a statement in Parliament on January 12, that the Government will enter into bilateral discussions with, to ascertain their level of support and the best arrangements for acquisition and distribution of safe vaccines to the population.
This is in addition to arrangements under the COVAX facility.
