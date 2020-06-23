Jamaica, US reiterate commitment to fighting child trafficking

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The governments of Jamaica and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to combating child trafficking.

According to a statement from the Ministry of National Security here, both countries recently had an online meeting to define the next steps of the US–Jamaica Child Protection Compact Partnership.

The US$5.1 million, 4-year partnership was signed by both governments on May 30, 2018.

The ministry said that during the discussion, both governments reiterated specific commitments to the partnership and recognised benchmarks for progress.

“These include strengthened capacity to identify more child trafficking victims and better coordination of the provision of comprehensive protective services,” the statement said.

Participants also discussed plans to strengthen efforts to prosecute and punish traffickers and improve efforts to prevent child trafficking from occurring.

The COVID-19 pandemic reinforces the urgency to protect vulnerable people from exploitation by traffickers.

United States ambassador-at-large to monitor and combat trafficking in persons, John Cotton Richmond, said “our collective resolve is more important than ever as we monitor and respond to human trafficking in a changing landscape. Survivors and vulnerable people are facing new risks as a result of the pandemic. Governments and civil society are also encountering new challenges.”

“But the US Jamaica Child Protection Compact Partnership is evidence that we can continue this work and do so with hope. I thank the Government of Jamaica for its commitment to identifying and protecting child trafficking victims and taking steps toward holding traffickers accountable. The United States stands firm in our commitment to combating child trafficking, and we stand with Jamaica to do so,” he added.

United States Deputy Chief of Mission to Jamaica John McIntyre also noted that the CPC offered an opportunity to collaborate with a whole-of-government approach to combating child trafficking.

“I applaud all our CPC partners and stakeholders for rising to this challenge and working relentlessly to continue to protect the island's children, especially amidst COVID-19,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Government of Jamaica, permanent secretary for the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology and chair of the National Task Force Against Trafficking in Persons (NATFATIP) Carol Palmer said, “The Government of Jamaica remains steadfast in its fight against Trafficking in Persons and the partnership is linked with the GOJ's most fundamental objective in combatting Trafficking in Persons (TIP) and that is to eradicate TIP in Jamaica by the year 2030 which is also in keeping with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goal to end modern slavery in all its forms by 2030.”