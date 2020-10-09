Jamaica: Four more COVID-19 patients die, 90 new cases recorded

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness says the country has recorded four more COVID-19 deaths and 90 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.

The recent deaths include that of a 76-year-old male from St Ann, an 81-year-old male from St Mary, a 59-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew, and a 69-year-old male from St Ann. The ministry also reported that two new deaths are under investigation.

The latest deaths bring the total confirmed deaths to 132.

Meanwhile, the new cases consist of 35 males and 55 females with ages ranging from eight days to 89 years old, the ministry said.

The country's total confirmed cases now stand at 7,363.

Of the new cases, 24 are from Kingston and St Andrew, 14 each are from Clarendon and St James, 10 from St Ann, seven from St Catherine, six each from Hanover and St Elizabeth, three from Manchester, two each from Portland and Westmoreland, and one each from St Mary and Trelawny. All of the new cases are under investigation.

The ministry said 370 more patients have recovered from the virus, pushing total recoveries to 3,102.

