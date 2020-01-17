JamaicaEye Project is expanding islandwide, Security Ministry insists

ST JAMES, Jamaica—The Ministry of National Security says the JamaicaEye Project has replaced several outdated cameras and installed additional CCTV cameras in high-priority locations across the island, including Montego Bay, St James.

According to the ministry's Senior Director for Major Technology Transformation, Arvel Grant, “these camera replacements and expansion have effectively doubled the number of high-quality CCTV cameras which provide well-needed surveillance. However, we continue to work on full operationalisation that will see more cameras being directly linked to police monitoring systems”.

The Ministry's statement comes against the background of calls from the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and the People's National Party for the expansion of the Jamaica Eye CCTV project.

In his statement Grant explained that while this aspect of the JamaicaEye programme is being fine-tuned and expanded, CCTV cameras are already active and video footage have been used in crime prevention, traffic management and providing support to police investigations.

According to Grant, by February, further replacement and expansion of cameras in priority locations, such as May Pen, Mandeville, Ocho Rios and Negril will be completed.

The ministry said the JamaicaEye team completed an island-wide technical audit of all pre-existing CCTV cameras and infrastructure in early 2019.

Grant said a number of those pre-existing cameras were found to be outdated having been installed as far back as 2013.

He said that those cameras no longer worked and did not provide the video quality which is consistent with the standard of the JamaicaEye project, particularly as it relates to providing evidence to the police.

The ministry is encouraging business and homeowners with cameras facing public spaces to register their camera feeds at www.jamaicaeye.gov.jm.