JamaicaEye Project is expanding islandwide, Security Ministry insists
ST JAMES, Jamaica—The Ministry of National Security says the JamaicaEye Project has replaced several outdated cameras and installed additional CCTV cameras in high-priority locations across the island, including Montego Bay, St James.
According to the ministry's Senior Director for Major Technology Transformation, Arvel Grant, “these camera replacements and expansion have effectively doubled the number of high-quality CCTV cameras which provide well-needed surveillance. However, we continue to work on full operationalisation that will see more cameras being directly linked to police monitoring systems”.
The Ministry's statement comes against the background of calls from the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and the People's National Party for the expansion of the Jamaica Eye CCTV project.
In his statement Grant explained that while this aspect of the JamaicaEye programme is being fine-tuned and expanded, CCTV cameras are already active and video footage have been used in crime prevention, traffic management and providing support to police investigations.
According to Grant, by February, further replacement and expansion of cameras in priority locations, such as May Pen, Mandeville, Ocho Rios and Negril will be completed.
The ministry said the JamaicaEye team completed an island-wide technical audit of all pre-existing CCTV cameras and infrastructure in early 2019.
Grant said a number of those pre-existing cameras were found to be outdated having been installed as far back as 2013.
He said that those cameras no longer worked and did not provide the video quality which is consistent with the standard of the JamaicaEye project, particularly as it relates to providing evidence to the police.
The ministry is encouraging business and homeowners with cameras facing public spaces to register their camera feeds at www.jamaicaeye.gov.jm.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy