JamaicaEye surveillance helps cops catch suspected thieves

KINGSTON, Jamaica — With the assistance of JamaicaEye, the police were able to intercept a grey Suzuki Vitara and apprehend four men suspected to have been involved in a series of robberies in the Corporate Area in recent days.

A firearm was also seized, the police said.

The vehicle was intercepted at the intersection of Molynes Road and Washington Boulevard about 1:45 pm today by several police units that were in pursuit, the police said.