Jamaica – Heartbeat of the World ad to debut at Super Bowl on Sunday
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Tourist Board's (JTB) newly unveiled 'Jamaica - Heartbeat of the World' television advertisement will make its debut on Sunday, February 2, during the Super Bowl.
According to the JTB, the 30-second ad will air in the northeast markets of New York and Philadelphia as well as Chicago in the Midwest.
The campaign reflects the destination's new brand positioning, recognizing Jamaica's outsized influence on the world, the JTB said. “With its new tagline Jamaica - Heartbeat of the World, the destination aims to take visitors beyond tourism to encompass all elements of Jamaica's rich and vibrant culture including music, cuisine, sports, adventure, nature, and wellness”.
Donovan White, Jamaica's Director of Tourism, noted that the Super Bowl “with its huge global appeal provides a great vehicle where we can position Jamaica as a global leader in travel and hospitality.”
“Jamaica continues to exert its influence in sports, music, culture and the arts and the new 'Heartbeat of the World,' ad seeks to reinforce Jamaica's larger than life personality. We hope those who have yet to experience Jamaica will be convinced to do so.”
The ad, set to Bob Marley's “Could You Be Loved” and re-recorded by his son Stephen, specifically for the campaign, encapsulates Jamaica's upbeat, vibrant, and soulful culture, the JTB said.
