Jamaica Agricultural Society's head bemoans dismantling of commodity boards
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Head of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) Lenworth Fulton is bemoaning the dismantling of commodity boards, which he argues have done significant work to develop the agricultural sector.
Speaking this evening at a virtual town hall meeting hosted by the agriculture ministry, he said over time the boards had become bogged down by bureaucracy and are now trying to stay alive as growers' associations.
Fulton pointed out that resources and support to these bodies have been redirected, and that organizations such as the JAS and the Jamaica 4H clubs are slated to fall off the government's books by next year.
He said the interest of farmers should be held paramount, and that it is these agricultural groups that protect the farmers from exploitation.
