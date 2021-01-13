Jamaica Consul General, New York, secures over $21m towards laptop initiative
NEW YORK, United States — The Consulate General of Jamaica, New York, has secured approximately US$150,000 (over J$21 million) towards securing laptops and tablets for Jamaican students.
This follows the launch of the tablet and laptop initiative under the theme, “A Device for Every Child – Bridging the Digital Divide”.
According to Consul General Alsion Roach Wilson who thanked key partners and friends, “the initiative is aimed at mobilising resources for the acquisition of 70,000 tablets and 30,000 laptops to support and facilitate remote learning in Jamaica”.
She added that, “It is certainly no small feat. It is for this reason we take this opportunity to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our many partners and friends, who have contributed to this noteworthy achievement.”
The Consul General, while commending all partners and friends for their outstanding support, extended special thanks to the Fisher Family Foundation and the Arthur and Helen Baer Charitable Foundation for their contributions.
In acknowledging other donors, the Consul General also expressed her appreciation to Adam Groothuis, Brigid Donnelly, Greg Johnson, Raymond Goulbourne, Monroe College, Houston Moncure, and Consul in Los Angeles, Joy Stephenson-Laws, for their contributions.
In so doing she said, “the Consulate General of Jamaica, New York, commends all of our incredible partners and friends of Jamaica for your generous contribution and support, which will most assuredly bolster our ongoing efforts aimed at guaranteeing a device for every child.”
The Consulate General also renewed calls for other individuals, Diaspora groups and organisations to partner with the Consulate on this most worthwhile initiative, which will serve to ensure equal access by all students to remote learning devices in Jamaica and thereby granting them the opportunity for empowerment through education.
