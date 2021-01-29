Jamaica Council of Churches calls for 'care and compassion'

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Council of Churches (JCC) today called on Jamaicans to return “practicing care and compassion” following Monday's deadly attacks on six homeless men in the Corporate Area.

The attacks left five of the men dead and another in hospital.

The JCC described the attacks as “heinous” and said it mourns the continued loss of life due to crime and violence.

The council said that “violence against the homeless is a subset of the much larger scourge; that of the disregard for life.”

“The Council calls on all Jamaicans to hear the words of the gospel according to Luke in its definition of the 'neighbour' as “He who showed mercy”(Luke 10:37),” the statement said.

The statement added:

”The Council calls on our nation, inclusive of its political directorate, the church, civil society, young people and school children, to utilize all relevant fora in our country, churches and communities, to re-engage the national conversation which seeks to find credible and sustainable ways to:

Embed in the soul of the nation the seeds of neighbourliness towards all and unequivocal care and compassion towards the vulnerable, powerless and poor.

Regain the mind-set which reaffirms respect for and the dignity of both the self and the others.

Unite and collaborate with all national stakeholders with singularity of purpose and effort to address the social ills which breed crime and violence.”