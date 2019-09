Jamaica Council of Churches reaches out to The Bahamas

KINGSTON, Jamaica — TheJamaica Council of Churches (JCC) is extending “deepest sympathy to and prayersfor the people of The Bahamas on account of the devastation wreaked by HurricaneDorian.

The Council, in a statement Wednesday, said that it grieved with those who have lostlovedones.

“We can't begin toimagine the level of devastation that has occurred and what it will require forpersons to rebuild their lives.However, we believe that our faith in the AlmightyGod and the resilience and creativity of the people of our Caribbean region willserve toinspire the people of the Bahamas to rise from the 'ashes' into aglorious future,” the JCC said in its statement.

The Council commended thegovernments of theregion and other agencies thathave already begun to mobilise a humanitarian response. “The JCC calls upon ourmembers, and thoseof the wider church community, to support the responseefforts,” the Council said, as it encouraged people to access the opportunities for responsethrough member churches,whichincludesthe Salvation Army;regionalandinternationalchurchbodies,or any other reputable initiatives being undertaken.