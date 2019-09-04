Jamaica Council of Churches reaches out to The Bahamas

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Council of Churches (JCC) is extending “deepest sympathy to and prayers for the people of The Bahamas on account of the devastation wreaked by Hurricane Dorian.

The Council, in a statement Wednesday, said that it grieved with those who have lost loved ones.

“We can't begin to imagine the level of devastation that has occurred and what it will require for persons to rebuild their lives. However, we believe that our faith in the Almighty God and the resilience and creativity of the people of our Caribbean region will serve to inspire the people of the Bahamas to rise from the 'ashes' into a glorious future,” the JCC said in its statement.

The Council commended the governments of the region and other agencies that have already begun to mobilise a humanitarian response. “The JCC calls upon our members, and those of the wider church community, to support the response efforts,” the Council said, as it encouraged people to access the opportunities for response through member churches, which includes the Salvation Army; regional and international church bodies, or any other reputable initiatives being undertaken.