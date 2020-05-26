Jamaica Cricket Association mourns Hugh Perry

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Cricket Association today extended condolences to the family of its former vice-president and treasurer Hugh Perry.

Perry died on Sunday morning after a brief illness.

“We have lost a giant of a man whose contributions to Jamaican life in many spheres was phenomenal,” said JCA CEO Courtney Francis.

“As a cricket family we will miss his contributions to policymaking and his participation in well-spirited debates about cricket development. As a life member, he has served as president of the Portland Cricket Association for four decades. Hugh was a man who didn't skip a beat and remained sharp with his knowledge of the global developments in the game,” he added.

“Mr Perry truly loved sport; he saw it as a vehicle to connect people and improve the lives of athletes and sporting stakeholders. His passion for the betterment of Jamaica and Jamaicans was evidenced in through his dedicated service to the Lay Magistrates Association.”

“We can all be truly proud of his numerous accomplishments, appointments and accolades. Mr Perry's life was one well-lived. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this moment. We also send our support to the Portland Cricket Association who will deeply miss him.”