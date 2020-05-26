Jamaica Cricket Association mourns Hugh Perry
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Cricket Association today extended condolences to the family of its former vice-president and treasurer Hugh Perry.
Perry died on Sunday morning after a brief illness.
“We have lost a giant of a man whose contributions to Jamaican life in many spheres was phenomenal,” said JCA CEO Courtney Francis.
“As a cricket family we will miss his contributions to policymaking and his participation in well-spirited debates about cricket development. As a life member, he has served as president of the Portland Cricket Association for four decades. Hugh was a man who didn't skip a beat and remained sharp with his knowledge of the global developments in the game,” he added.
“Mr Perry truly loved sport; he saw it as a vehicle to connect people and improve the lives of athletes and sporting stakeholders. His passion for the betterment of Jamaica and Jamaicans was evidenced in through his dedicated service to the Lay Magistrates Association.”
“We can all be truly proud of his numerous accomplishments, appointments and accolades. Mr Perry's life was one well-lived. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this moment. We also send our support to the Portland Cricket Association who will deeply miss him.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy