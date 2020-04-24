Jamaica Customs Agency warns individuals in lockdown not to attempt to clear goods

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) says individuals who are currently under lockdown should desist from attempting to clear items at any port, as they will not be facilitated during the period of lockdown.

The JCA also reminded customers that only the consignee, an Agent, or any other person authorised to undertake clearance, is allowed on the port or in warehouses to carry out the clearance of shipments.

In order to minimise physical contact during this time, the agency encouraged its customers to use the Express Cargo Clearance Procedure (ECCP), for the processing and clearance of personal shipments with a value at or (Cost, Insurance & Freight - CIF) below US$5000.00.

The Express Cargo Clearance Procedure

Importers can authorise clearing agents (consolidators, freight forwarders, warehouse keepers or customs brokers) to clear personal shipments. This includes preparing, submitting and paying for a Customs Declaration (IMS4), where so authorised by the importer.

Where authorised, some clearing agents can complete the entire customs clearance formalities, including the delivery of the cargo/goods to the consignee, upon the request of the customer.

The JCA also reminded customers of its online payment options, such as E-payment (via the ASYCUDA World Portal); Real Time Gross Settlement -RTGS (Direct Bank Transfer); and the Advance Deposit Account (Prepayment Services).

However, the agency added, customers can still make 'over-the-counter' payments at the cashier at the offices of the JCA.

For further information on these payment options, customers may call the JCA's Revenue Accounts Unit at 876-948-5151 or email directpayment@jca.gov.jm.