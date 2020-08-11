Jamaica Customs reopens corporate offices following COVID-19 scare

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Customs Agency has reopened its corporate offices following yesterday's closure due to a positive COVID-19 test result from one of its employees.

In a statement this afternoon, the agency said comprehensive sanitisation of its Newport East and King Street offices in Kingston was conducted.

It added that it will continue to institute and practise the public health protocols geared at preventing and combating COVID-19, and urged its stakeholders to remain vigilant in the fight against the virus.

The agency reminded all stakeholders visiting or conducting business at its locations to wear masks, undergo temperature checks and also hand-sanitise.

The JCA also encouraged customers to utilise its online channels, such as Live Chat and its Customer Relationship and Feedback Platform, located on its website: www.jacustoms.gov.jm, to make queries or to lodge reports.

They may also send their questions by email to public.relations@jca.gov.jm and quick.response@jca.gov.jm, or telephone 876-922-5140-8.