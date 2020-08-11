Jamaica Debates Commission ready for election debates
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Debates Commission (JDC) says it has now moved into its most active period of preparation for the staging of national political debates.
The commission said that it has already held consultations with representatives of the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the Opposition People's National Party (PNP). A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed on October 16, 2019, with both parties agreeing to debate, it said.
It is anticipated that there will be no mass political rallies due to COVID-19. As a result, the JDC said the political debates will play an even more significant role in educating the public on the issues and how the political parties plan to govern.
It said its website, traditional media and social media platforms will play an increased role in the commission's communication activities leading up to and during the staging of the debates.
The commission noted further that it has been actively engaged in securing financial support to underwrite the staging of the debates.
The JDC is a partnership between the Media Association of Jamaica (MAJ) and the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC), and has been responsible for staging the 2002, 2007, and 2011 general election (Parliamentary) debates and local government debates in 2012 and 2016.
