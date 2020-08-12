Jamaica Decides: PNP candidates for 2020
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) has released its list of candidates who will be contesting the general election on September 3. They are as follows:
REGION 1 (Trelawny and St Ann)
1) Victor Wright – Trelawny Northern
2) Michael Codling – Trelawny Southern
3) Dayton Campbell – St Ann North Western
4) Lisa Hanna – St Ann South Eastern
5) Valentine Wint - St Ann South Western
6) Keith Brown - St Ann North Eastern
REGION 2 (St Mary, Portland and St Thomas)
1) Shane Alexis – St Mary South Eastern
2) Morais Guy – St Mary Central
3) Jason Stanford – St Mary Western
4) Valerie Neita-Robertson – Portland Western
5) Purcell Jackson – Portland Eastern
6) Fenton Ferguson – St Thomas Eastern
7) Marsha Francis – St Thomas Western
REGION 3 (Kingston and St Andrew)
1) Peter Phillips — St Andrew East Central
2) Julian Robinson — St Andrew South Eastern
3) Anthony Hylton — St Andrew Western
4) Patrick Roberts — St Andrew West Central
5) Angela Brown-Burke — St Andrew South Western
6) Mark Golding — St Andrew Southern
7) Rohan Banks — St Andrew North Western
8) David Tulloch — St Andrew North Eastern
9) O'Neil Lynch — St Andrew North Central
10) Venesha Phillips — St Andrew Eastern
11) Krystal Tomlinson — St Andrew West Rural
12) Joan Gordon-Webley — St Andrew East Rural
13) Phillip Paulwell — Kingston East & Port Royal
14) Imani Duncan-Price — Kingston Central
15) Bunny Witter — Kingston Western
REGION 4 (St Catherine and Clarendon)
1) Fitz Jackson — St Catherine Southern
2) Colin Fagan — St Catherine South Eastern
3) Raymond Pryce — St Catherine East Central
4) Denise Daley — St Catherine Eastern
5) Maurice Westney — St Catherine Central
6) Natalie Neita — St Catherine North Central
7) Oswest Senior-Smith — St Catherine North Eastern
8) Hugh Graham — St Catherine North Western
9) Kurt Waul — St Catherine South Western
10)Kurt Matthews — St Catherine South Central
11) Kenyama Brown — St Catherine West Central
12) Horace Dalley — Clarendon Northern
13) Richard Azan — Clarendon North Western
14) Desmond Brennan — Clarendon North Central
15) Lothian Cousins — Clarendon South Western
16) Patricia Duncan-Sutherland — Clarendon South Eastern
17) Zuleika Jess — Clarendon Central
REGION 5 (Manchester and St Elizabeth)
1) Mikael Phillips — Manchester North Western
2) Donald Jackson — Manchester North Eastern
3) Peter Bunting — Manchester Central
4) Michael Stewart — Manchester Southern
5) Basil Waite — St Elizabeth North Eastern
6) Ryan Keating — St Elizabeth North Western
7) Dwaine Spencer — St Elizabeth South Eastern
8) Ewan Stephenson — St Elizabeth South Western
REGION 6 (Westmoreland, Hanover and St James)
1) Wykeham McNeill — Westmoreland Western
2) Dwayne Vaz — Westmoreland Central
3) Luther Buchanan — Westmoreland Eastern
4) Ian Hayles — Hanover Western
5) Wavell Hinds — Hanover Eastern
6) Andre Haughton — St James West Central
7) Andre Hylton — St James Central
8) Michael Hemmings — St James East Central
9) George Hamilton — St James North Western
10) Walton Small — St James Southern
