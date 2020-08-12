Jamaica Decides: PNP candidates for 2020

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) has released its list of candidates who will be contesting the general election on September 3. They are as follows: REGION 1 (Trelawny and St Ann) 1) Victor Wright – Trelawny Northern 2) Michael Codling – Trelawny Southern 3) Dayton Campbell – St Ann North Western 4) Lisa Hanna – St Ann South Eastern 5) Valentine Wint - St Ann South Western 6) Keith Brown - St Ann North Eastern REGION 2 (St Mary, Portland and St Thomas) 1) Shane Alexis – St Mary South Eastern 2) Morais Guy – St Mary Central 3) Jason Stanford – St Mary Western 4) Valerie Neita-Robertson – Portland Western 5) Purcell Jackson – Portland Eastern 6) Fenton Ferguson – St Thomas Eastern 7) Marsha Francis – St Thomas Western REGION 3 (Kingston and St Andrew) 1) Peter Phillips — St Andrew East Central 2) Julian Robinson — St Andrew South Eastern 3) Anthony Hylton — St Andrew Western 4) Patrick Roberts — St Andrew West Central 5) Angela Brown-Burke — St Andrew South Western 6) Mark Golding — St Andrew Southern 7) Rohan Banks — St Andrew North Western 8) David Tulloch — St Andrew North Eastern 9) O'Neil Lynch — St Andrew North Central 10) Venesha Phillips — St Andrew Eastern 11) Krystal Tomlinson — St Andrew West Rural 12) Joan Gordon-Webley — St Andrew East Rural 13) Phillip Paulwell — Kingston East & Port Royal 14) Imani Duncan-Price — Kingston Central 15) Bunny Witter — Kingston Western REGION 4 (St Catherine and Clarendon) 1) Fitz Jackson — St Catherine Southern 2) Colin Fagan — St Catherine South Eastern 3) Raymond Pryce — St Catherine East Central 4) Denise Daley — St Catherine Eastern 5) Maurice Westney — St Catherine Central 6) Natalie Neita — St Catherine North Central 7) Oswest Senior-Smith — St Catherine North Eastern 8) Hugh Graham — St Catherine North Western 9) Kurt Waul — St Catherine South Western 10)Kurt Matthews — St Catherine South Central 11) Kenyama Brown — St Catherine West Central 12) Horace Dalley — Clarendon Northern 13) Richard Azan — Clarendon North Western 14) Desmond Brennan — Clarendon North Central 15) Lothian Cousins — Clarendon South Western 16) Patricia Duncan-Sutherland — Clarendon South Eastern 17) Zuleika Jess — Clarendon Central REGION 5 (Manchester and St Elizabeth) 1) Mikael Phillips — Manchester North Western 2) Donald Jackson — Manchester North Eastern 3) Peter Bunting — Manchester Central 4) Michael Stewart — Manchester Southern 5) Basil Waite — St Elizabeth North Eastern 6) Ryan Keating — St Elizabeth North Western 7) Dwaine Spencer — St Elizabeth South Eastern 8) Ewan Stephenson — St Elizabeth South Western REGION 6 (Westmoreland, Hanover and St James) 1) Wykeham McNeill — Westmoreland Western 2) Dwayne Vaz — Westmoreland Central 3) Luther Buchanan — Westmoreland Eastern 4) Ian Hayles — Hanover Western 5) Wavell Hinds — Hanover Eastern 6) Andre Haughton — St James West Central 7) Andre Hylton — St James Central 8) Michael Hemmings — St James East Central 9) George Hamilton — St James North Western 10) Walton Small — St James Southern

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT