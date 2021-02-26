Jamaica Eye aid in recovery of stolen vehicle, arrest of suspects
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police say the joint efforts of the Matilda's Corner Police and the Police Emergency Communication Centre (PECC) resulted in the recovery of a stolen motor vehicle on Old Hope Road in Kingston 5 today.
Information received by the police is that in mid-January the owner of a 2015 grey Toyota Noah motor vehicle contracted his vehicle to a man who required it for his company's fleet.
Following six weeks without any communication from the man, the owner reported the matter at the Spalding Police Station in Manchester earlier today.
According to the police, the matter escalated to the PECC at about 4:20 pm, and a description of the vehicle given.
Following the utilisation of the Jamaica Eye technology, a team of officers assigned to the Matilda's Corner Police Station were alerted to two men travelling along Old Hope Road in a vehicle fitting the description of the stolen vehicle.
The vehicle was intercepted at 4:30 pm, with the men aboard and they were taken into custody.
Their identities are being withheld pending further investigation, the police say.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy