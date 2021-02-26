Jamaica Eye aid in recovery of stolen vehicle, arrest of suspects

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police say the joint efforts of the Matilda's Corner Police and the Police Emergency Communication Centre (PECC) resulted in the recovery of a stolen motor vehicle on Old Hope Road in Kingston 5 today.

Information received by the police is that in mid-January the owner of a 2015 grey Toyota Noah motor vehicle contracted his vehicle to a man who required it for his company's fleet.

Following six weeks without any communication from the man, the owner reported the matter at the Spalding Police Station in Manchester earlier today.

According to the police, the matter escalated to the PECC at about 4:20 pm, and a description of the vehicle given.

Following the utilisation of the Jamaica Eye technology, a team of officers assigned to the Matilda's Corner Police Station were alerted to two men travelling along Old Hope Road in a vehicle fitting the description of the stolen vehicle.

The vehicle was intercepted at 4:30 pm, with the men aboard and they were taken into custody.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigation, the police say.