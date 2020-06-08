Jamaica Flour Mills donates $2.9m to FFP COVID-19 relief programme

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Jamaica Flour Mills, through its parent company Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), has donated $2.9 million to Food For The Poor (FFP) Jamaica to assist with purchasing food items for distribution to vulnerable members of the population.

The donation was made on Thursday, May 28 at the charity's headquarters in Ellerslie Pen, St Catherine.

“Imagine having a child at home and usually they would go to school and get a meal to eat. You are now having to feed them up to four times for the day. So right now, this partnership with the Jamaica Flour Mills is timely, awesome and appreciated,” said FFP director Kivette Silvera.

Managing Director of Jamaica Flour Mills Derrick Nembhard said, “Jamaica Flour Mills is always proud to be associated with Food For The Poor because of the work they do in Jamaica. We are happy that we can make a small donation. In some respects, this is small compared to the needs of our people. We hope it will go a long way in helping to prepare food packages that will be distributed under FFP's COVID-19 relief programme.”

Nembhard also appealed to other companies to help in any way they can.

“To the other companies where you can help, do so. You may not be able to financially contribute but whatever you can do, if it is to even put some packages together or in any other way you can, then do it,” Nembhard said.