Jamaica Football Federation pays tribute to former president, Hugh Perry
KINGSTON, Jamaica— President of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) Michael Ricketts has expressed regret at the passing of Hugh Perry, a former president of the JFF.
Hugh Perry JP, OD who is a household name in Portland died peacefully this morning in hospital after a brief illness.
In statement issued today Ricketts said: “Mr Perry's life epitomised service to the country at an exceptional level as he contributed to civil society; education; community life; corporate Jamaica and a number of sports. A true life of service and commitment. The JFF shares in the mourning of the football and indeed sporting community of Portland and wishes his family and close friends positive reflections and memories.”
