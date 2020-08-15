Jamaica Medical Foundation gives $1 million to KPH's urology department

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Urology Department at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) recently received $1 million from the Jamaica Medical Foundation (JMF).

According to the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA), the money will be used to purchase much-needed equipment to enhance the urology services at the KPH.

SERHA said the funds were raised through a wine, fashion and art fundraising event hosted by the JMF.

Head of Urology Department at KPH, Dr Reaud Iqbaul Gafoor, extended his appreciation to the foundation for the donation. He noted that the funds will be used to improve the team's ability to treat more patients with urinary tract infections.