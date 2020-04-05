Jamaica National establishes Member Welfare Fund to ease burden of COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica National (JN) Group has established a Member Welfare Fund to ease the burden for its members and customers who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief executive officer of group, Earl Jarrett, made the announcement while addressing a “JN Circle Catch Up”, a video series of conversations about how Jamaicans can come together, to overcome various elements of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have identified funds, which will be delivered through the JN Circle network and their membership, who will determine how these funds will be used in respective communities,” he explained.

Jarrett said the fund will be administered by the JN Foundation to address the needs of members in the communities where the 13 JN Circle chapters are located, across the country.

“It could be supporting an individual, a cause, the community itself; or for sanitizers, masks for the police; these are things which the JN Circles can respond to through the pool of funds that will be made available to their clubs,” he said.

The JN Circle is a network of clubs, comprised of JN members and customers of the JN Group. It was introduced in August 2019 and allows members and customers, who share JN's values, to take action to improve outcomes for themselves and for all Jamaicans, wherever they reside.

To date, 13 JN Circle chapters have been established across Jamaica.