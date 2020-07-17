Jamaica Progressive Party officially Jamaica's fourth political party
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) says the Jamaica Progressive Party (JPP) has officially been registered as Jamaica's fourth political party, effective July 15.
The ECJ said the party satisfied all the requirements of the Representation of the People (Amendment) Act 2014.
According to a statement from the ECJ, the JPP is based in Kingston and is led by Gilbert Alexander Edwards.
Chairman of the ECJ, Earl Jarrett, congratulated the party and cited the occasion as a positive development for democracy.
“We are encouraged to see the increased participation of citizens in the democratic process. The ECJ looks forward to engaging future aspirants in the formalisation of their registration as political parties,” he said.
The JPP will now be eligible to contest future elections and will have its finances monitored by the ECJ.
The other three registered political parties are the Jamaica Labour Party, the People's National Party, and the United Independents' Congress.
