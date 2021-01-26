Jamaica Red Cross to train 1,500 volunteers for mental health response

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Red Cross (JRC) has partnered with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to train some 1500 volunteers in Psychological First Aid (PFA) to respond to the growing need for mental health support services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PFA trainings, which got underway in December 2020, will see people across all 14 parishes benefitting from the monthly trainings which will run until the end of 2021.

According to the JCR, since the start of the initiative, over 80 people have been trained, with the first cohort of volunteers graduating on January 20 at a virtual ceremony hosted by the ministry.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Health & Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, noted that studies reveal that there has been a significant impact on the mental health of persons since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, an issue which the ministry thought it paramount to address.

He said the response to the mental health programme, which will also be known as the Reach-Out Programme, has been overwhelming and encouraged the graduates, or reach-out rangers, as they will be called, to utilise the training they received to help the most vulnerable in the society.

“What you have learnt represents the best practices and it is up to you to go and deliver. There is a lot that is riding on your shoulders,” Dr Tufton said.

The minister underscored the importance of the intervention, particularly for older people, many of whom, he said, are struggling with feelings of isolation as they now spend most of their time indoors, given their vulnerability to COVID-19.

Expressing her delight at the partnership, JRC President, Hope Munroe, shared that “the Red Cross has long recognised the critical importance of good mental health and that psychosocial support must play a central role in any disaster or emergency response effort”.

Members of the public who may be experiencing anxiety or other mental health challenges can access mental health support services by calling the ministry's Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Helpline at 888-NEW-LIFE (639-5433) or the Red Cross at (876) 325-4091.