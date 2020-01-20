Jamaica Rugby Football Union announces team
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Rugby Football Union has announced the selection of the team to represent Jamaica 7s at the inaugural World Rugby Challenger Series Tournament to be held in Chile & Uruguay from February 15-February 23.
Describing the selection process as “rigorous”, Head Coach Stephen Lewis released the squad list commenting, “There were some hard decisions to make given the increased competition for places on the team. That having been said, this is a strong squad with a good balance of veterans and younger players. These tournaments are a great opportunity for Jamaica to showcase its talents and break into the top 20.”
The team for the Jamaica Crocs 7s Squad Challenger Series (February 15/16 & 22/23) are as follows:
Rhodri Adamson (Chile Only)
Anthony Bingham
Tyler Bush
Mason Caton-Brown
Omari Caro
Dylan Davies
Oshane Edie
Mikel Facey
Dyneal Fessel
Conan Osborne (Captain)
Samuel Rees
Lucas Roy-Smith (Uruguay Only)
Mike St Claire.
Non-travelling reserves are as follows:
Omar Dixon
Andrew Simpson
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy