Jamaica Rugby Football Union announces team

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Rugby Football Union has announced the selection of the team to represent Jamaica 7s at the inaugural World Rugby Challenger Series Tournament to be held in Chile & Uruguay from February 15-February 23.

Describing the selection process as “rigorous”, Head Coach Stephen Lewis released the squad list commenting, “There were some hard decisions to make given the increased competition for places on the team. That having been said, this is a strong squad with a good balance of veterans and younger players. These tournaments are a great opportunity for Jamaica to showcase its talents and break into the top 20.”

The team for the Jamaica Crocs 7s Squad Challenger Series (February 15/16 & 22/23) are as follows:

Rhodri Adamson (Chile Only)

Anthony Bingham

Tyler Bush

Mason Caton-Brown

Omari Caro

Dylan Davies

Oshane Edie

Mikel Facey

Dyneal Fessel

Conan Osborne (Captain)

Samuel Rees

Lucas Roy-Smith (Uruguay Only)

Mike St Claire.

Non-travelling reserves are as follows:

Omar Dixon

Andrew Simpson