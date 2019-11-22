Jamaica Scorpions' Merchant reported for suspect action

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) – Jamaica Scorpions off-spinner Jamie Merchant has become the second bowler to be reported for a suspect bowling action during the ongoing Super50 Cup.

The 30-year-old was brought to the attention of tournament officials following last Saturday's fixture against Canada which Scorpions won by four wickets at Warner Park.

During that match, Merchant went wicket-less from his 10 overs which cost 33 runs.

“CWI will now arrange for an opinion report of the bowling action of … Merchant from an independent assessor, but he is permitted to continue bowling until the results of the assessment are known,” Cricket West Indies said in a statement.

Footage of Merchant's action will be sent to Loughborough University in England for the opinion report.

Merchant was outstanding against Barbados Pride on Wednesday, snatching a four-wicket haul as Scorpions beat the Group A leaders by 26 runs at Conaree Cricket Centre.

On Wednesday, Guyana Jaguars fast bowler Ronsford Beaton was suspended from bowling after an independent assessment from Loughborough University confirmed his action exceeded the permitted 15 degrees level of tolerance.

Beaton had been reported following his outing against United States last Monday.