Jamaica Scorpions squander opportunity as Jaguars hit back

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Thirteen wickets tumbled here Friday as neither Guyana Jaguars nor Jamaica Scorpions took advantage of each other's stumbles, leaving their fourth round contest an open affair heading into day three.

Resuming the second day on 17 without loss, Jaguars were dismissed for a disappointing 190, securing a mere three-run lead on first innings.

Several batsmen got starts but failed to carry on. Left-handed opener Chandrapaul Hemraj top-scored with 38, tail-ender Veerasammy Permaul chipped in with 35 while all-rounders Chris Barnwell (34) and Raymon Reifer (33 not out) also showed intent.

Jaguars were undermined by left-arm spinner Patrick Harty (3-30) and off-spinner Jamie Merchant (3-38), both of whom finished with three wickets apiece.

Scorpions then wasted the opportunity to put the hosts under pressure, losing three wickets for one run in the space of 22 deliveries towards the close, to end the day on 50 for three.

Captain and Test opener John Campbell struck an aggressive 31 off 30 balls with two fours and sixes but it was his dismissal which triggered the Scorpions collapse.

Not for the first time, left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul was at the heart of the Jaguars attack, picking up two for nine.

Scorpions enter Saturday's day three with a lead of only 47 and only seven wickets remaining.

Jaguars had earlier made a quiet start to the morning, Hemraj extending his opening stand with Tagenarine Chanderpaul (5) to 32 before the first wicket fell.

Chanderpaul played down the wrong line to off-spinner Pete Salmon and was lbw, leading to a slide where three wickets perished for 22 runs.

Hemraj faced 67 balls and struck three fours before he was third out, brilliantly caught low down by Assad Fudadin square on the off side off seamer Derval Green (2-29).

Jaguars then benefitted from two half-century stands to get beyond Scorpions' first innings 187. First, Barnwell and left-hander Vishaul Singh (21) put on 59 for the fourth wicket to repair the innings and keep Scorpions without further success until the second hour after lunch.

When four wickets fell for six runs to leave Jaguars on 119 for seven, Reifer and Permaul came to their side's rescue in a crucial 65-run eighth wicket stand.