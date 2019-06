Jamaica Stock Exchange discusses collaboration with Ambassador to US

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marksrecently paid a courtesy call on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE)to discuss areas of collaboration regardingthe Jamaica Social Stock Exchange(JSSE)withManaging Director Marlene Street Forrest.

According to a release from the JSE, three possible areas ofcollaborationwere discussed — listing Diaspora projects on the JSSE,having the projectsfunded on the JSSE and organizing road shows in the USA.

“We had an excellent meeting, where we agreedonareas of collaboration.We are sure that these areas will definitely bear fruit. We believe that we will beable tomove forwardin a positive way and the country should be much better off in the futurebased on our discussion,”Street Forrest was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Marksendorsed the Jamaica Social StockExchange as a tremendous avenue for change and one which should have a positiveimpact to induce growth and sustainability. Sheadded that sheis looking forward to working with the JSE to ensure that Jamaica and the Diasporawillbenefitfrom thecollaboration.