Jamaica Stock Exchange discusses collaboration with Ambassador to US
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks recently paid a courtesy call on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) to discuss areas of collaboration regarding the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange (JSSE) with Managing Director Marlene Street Forrest.
According to a release from the JSE, three possible areas of collaboration were discussed — listing Diaspora projects on the JSSE, having the projects funded on the JSSE and organizing road shows in the USA.
“We had an excellent meeting, where we agreed on areas of collaboration. We are sure that these areas will definitely bear fruit. We believe that we will be able to move forward in a positive way and the country should be much better off in the future based on our discussion,” Street Forrest was quoted as saying.
Meanwhile, Marks endorsed the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange as a tremendous avenue for change and one which should have a positive impact to induce growth and sustainability. She added that she is looking forward to working with the JSE to ensure that Jamaica and the Diaspora will benefit from the collaboration.
