Jamaica's ambassador chairs OAS General Assembly Preparatory Committee

WASHINGTON, United States — Chairing the Preparatory Committee for the upcoming 50th General Assembly session, Jamaica's Ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS) Audrey Marks says it is especially significant as the assembly also coincides with Jamaica's 50th anniversary as an OAS member state.

Marks, the permanent representative, shared that Minister of State, Senator Leslie Campbell will lead Jamaica's delegation to the 50th regular session of the General Assembly.

The theme for the October 20-21 virtual session is “Facing the Challenges of COVID-19 in the Hemisphere: A Collaborative Approach to Address Vulnerabilities and Build Resilience in Times of Crisis, based on the Four Pillars of the OAS". is the theme for the October 20 to 21 session.

The General Assembly's decisions will serve as a guide for the activities and priorities of the regional body during the coming year. The assembly is in charge of defining the policies and mandates of the OAS, as well as the structure and functions of its subsidiary organs.

During this assembly, member states will elect members of the decentralised and autonomous agencies of the OAS, including the Inter-American Juridical Committee, Justice Studies Center of the Americas, Administrative Tribunal, and the Board of External Auditors.

This will be the sixth regular session of the OAS General Assembly to be held with Secretary General Luis Almagro.

It will be broadcasted live – with interpretation in Spanish, English, French and Portuguese – on the OAS Website, Facebook and YouTube.