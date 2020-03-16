Gov't announces new measures to stop spread of COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced new measures in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in Jamaica.
Holness told a media briefing this evening that he was exercising his powers under the Disaster Risk Management Act.
All the measures will be for seven days, effective Wednesday, March 18, and will be reviewed after five days to make a determination whether there is need for escalation, Holness said.
These are that:
-
All travellers from countries where there is local transmission of COVID-19 will now be required to self quarantine for up to 14 days.
-
Government will institute a new policy requiring that all non-essential work be done from home or remotely in both the public and private sectors. “We're now formally requiring the private sector to do this,” Holness said.
-
Hospital visits are now reduced to once per day, and to one person, and outpatient clinics are to be scaled down.
-
Government is also instituting a new restriction for public gathering. There should be no gathering in any public space of over 20 persons.
-
Funerals and weddings will follow the 20-person rule.
-
Bars are to be closed. There are restrictions on the opening of bars, nightclubs and other areas of entertainment.
-
Markets, supermarkets, corner shops, gas stations and pharmacies are being treated as essential, and will remain open. However, there should be no gathering of more than 20 persons. Markets will be open from 6:00 am to 2:00 pm. Vendors asked to pay close attention to the requirements of social distancing.
-
Under the order, the JUTC and Montego Bay Metro will be required to only carry passengers seated. Taxis are required to carry one less passenger than they are licensed to do.
- Restaurants and cook shops can remain open, but should maintain the 20-person restriction.
Holness maintained that the Government was not shutting down the country's operations, but was finding the most effective ways of maintaining social distance to deal with the COVID-19 problem.
Failure to comply with the orders as outlined makes a person liable to a fine not exceeding $1 million and imprisonment not exceeding 12 months.
