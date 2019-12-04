Jamaica awarded World's Leading Family Destination at World Travel Awards ceremony

KINGSTON, JAMAICA — Jamaica took home several awards at the 26th World Travel Awards' Grand Final Gala Ceremony held in Muscat, Oman recently including World's Leading Family Destination and World's Leading Cruise Destination.

According to the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), this is the first time that Jamaica is being awarded the World's Leading Family Destination facing tough competition from Australia, Italy, Mexico, Portugal, Spain, Turkey and the United States.

“We are honoured to once again be recognised as the World's Leading Cruise Destination as well as the World's Leading Family Destination,” Jamaica's Director of Tourism, Donovan White, was quoted as saying.

“These awards are a testament to our hard work and commitment to growing Jamaica's tourism. As a destination, we are continuously striving to enhance the visitor experience by diversifying our offering and attracting world-class brands such as Hard Rock, Margaritaville and Nickelodeon by Karisma Hotels & Resorts, and Panama Jack by Playa Hotels & Resorts,” White added.

JTB noted that Jamaica has been awarded the World's Leading Cruise Destination every year since 2006.

Earlier in the year, the JTB was celebrated as the Caribbean's Leading Tourist Board, Caribbean's Leading Cruise Destination and Caribbean's Leading Destination at the Caribbean & North America Gala Ceremony for the World Travel Awards.

World's Leading Family Destination (Jamaica)

World's Leading Cruise Destination (Jamaica)

World's Leading Luxury Hotel Villa (Fleming Villa at GoldenEye)

World's Leading Villa Resort (Round Hill Hotel & Villas)

World's Leading All-Inclusive Company (Sandals Resorts International)

World's Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort Brand (Beaches Resorts)

World's Leading Caribbean Attraction Company (Islands Routes Caribbean)

