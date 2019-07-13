UPDATE: Jamaica beat T&T 68-43
LIVERPOOL, England — Jamaica's Sunshine Girls beat Trinidad and Tobago 68-43 inside M&S Bank Arena on Saturday for their second consecutive win in Group C of the Netball World Cup.
Jamaica captain and star goal shooter Jhaniele Fowler scored 38 from 40 attempts, while goal attack Shanice Beckford was 12 from 14.
For the Calypso Girls, Kalifa McCollin shot 19 from 21, while Samantha Wallace was successful on 19 of her 24 tries.
The Jamaicans, the world number two-ranked team, led number 10-rated Trinidad and Tobago 17-15 at the end of the first quarter.
Thereafter Jamaica established command to lead 42-23 at the half, and 57-34 going into the fourth and last period.
Jamaica began their campaign with an 85-29 victory over Fiji on Friday, while their Caribbean neighbours slumped to a 45-76 defeat to South Africa.
Teams:
Jamaica — Jhaniele Fowler, Shanice Beckford, Khadijah Williams, Adean Thomas, Jodi-Ann Ward, Stacian Facey, Shamera Sterling.
Subs: Romelda Aiken, Kadie-Ann Dehaney, Nicole Dixon, Rebekah Robinson, Vangelee Williams.
Trinidad & Tobago — Samantha Wallace, Kalifa McCollin, Rhonda John-Davis, Candice Guerero, Onella Jack, Aniecia Baptiste, Daystar Swift
Subs: Shaquanda Green, Tahirah Hollingsworth, Jameela McCarthy, Shantel Seemungal, Shernece Seemungal.
