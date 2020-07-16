Jamaica becomes first country in the Caribbean to launch cannabis standards
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) has developed and established seven standards for adaptation, which will provide guidelines and safeguards to protect consumers as well as assist companies with positioning their cannabis operations for the export market.
The BSJ, an agency of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, developed the standards as part of efforts to strengthen and support the cannabis industry in Jamaica.
Addressing the virtual launch of the cannabis standards yesterday, Minister of State in the Ministry Floyd Green said the standards are an indication of the Government's commitment to ensuring that the relevant policies and legislative frameworks are in place to facilitate the safeguarding of both stakeholders and consumers.
Green also commended the work that the bureau has put in to have the standards promulgated.
“I am very pleased that the bureau in the development of these standards really took an all-inclusive and all-encompassing approach. I have to commend a really strong technical committee, made up of academia, members from the bureau, growers, licensees and a wide cross section of players in the cannabis industry that were brought together and who were seized with the urgency of now. They really worked around the clock to ensure that we have these strong standards,” he said.
Green pointed out that Jamaica prides itself of not only being the first in the region to embark on a formal medicinal cannabis industry, but is continuing to lead the region in developing standards of this nature.
He said that globally the cannabis industry is still in its growth phase and as such these international standards will build on the small body of work already achieved and will help to drive further development of standards across this very important industry.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy