Jamaica can learn from 'Butch' Stewart's example - JCC
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC) has offered condolences to the family of Gordon “Butch” Stewart, who died on Monday.
“We celebrate the life and legacy of one of the nation's true visionaries, a larger-than-life personality who, driven by unquenchable passion and unwavering self-belief, built and took a Jamaican brand to international acclaim,” the JCC said in a statement.
“Under his astute guidance and driven by his conviction that by focussing on the delivery of top-quality service by professional staff, he could deliver a superior product, Sandals is deservedly recognized as one of the world's leading brands in the hypercompetitive hospitality industry,” the statement added.
The organisation went on to say that there is much the Jamaican business community can learn from his example.
“Perhaps none moreso than the fact that throughout his life Butch Stewart was an indefatigable business optimist who saw opportunities where many of his contemporaries often saw only obstacles. Notable too is the fact that he launched, nurtured and mentored the careers of thousands, many of whom have gone on to launch their own enterprises,” it added.
“All in all, his impact on the Jamaican economy has been immense. Yet, he was more than business. He was an exemplar of corporate social responsibility, championing education, supporting the creative industries and promoting sport. Intuitively, he understood the complex and interlinked elements comprising brand Jamaica,” the JCC said.
“His was the broad vision of an avowed and vocal patriot who was truly Jamaica's tireless Ambassador-at-large.”
