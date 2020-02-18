Jamaica can now test for COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica is now able to test for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton made the disclosure during a tour of the National Influenza Centre (NIC), based at the University Hospital of the West Indies yesterday.

The development follows training of local laboratory staff by the Pan American Health Organization last week.

The tests will be carried out at the NIC in collaboration with the National Public Health Laboratory.

Dr Tufton hailed the development of local capacity to test for the infection as “another positive” for the country's public health system.

“It is very good because we don't have to send samples elsewhere, which would take a few days. We can now do the test and decide how long we isolate people and if the isolation has to be elevated to the highest possible level,” he

Dr Tufton assured that the Government is making every effort to build the capacity of the health system to protect the public, should the virus enter the island.