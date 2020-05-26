Jamaica celebrates World Food Safety Day on June 7

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaicans are being urged to pay greater attention to the way food is grown, prepared, sold and consumed, as the country prepares to celebrate the second staging of World Food Safety Day (WFSD) on June 7.

This year's celebration will be under the theme 'Food Safety, Everyone's Business'.

Chairperson of the National Codex Committee, Dr Suzan McLennon-Miguel said data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) shows that an estimated 600 million people fall ill and 420, 000 people die every year from eating contaminated food.

“Food is essential for health. It is important that what we eat remains safe,” she said.

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries said in collaboration with local stakeholders, it will continue to ensure that the country's food safety standards are compliant with those stipulated under local, regional and international regulations and standards.

The ministry said “critical to these efforts will be the strengthening of the institutional capacity within the ministry. This includes the training of technical officers at the Rural Agricultural Development Authority in good agricultural and manufacturing practices, and Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points accreditation of laboratories, border surveillance and inspectorate bodies for plants, animals and the fisheries sector.”

Dr McLennon-Miguel said that activities in observance of WFSD will commence on June 1 and will go up to June 12 and include a food safety webinar to be held on June 9.