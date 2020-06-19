Jamaica conducts 18,621 COVID-19 tests

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton says Jamaica has now conducted 18,621 tests for COVID-19, with a record 1,158 carried out in the last 24 hours.

"The 1,158 represents the largest number of results in any single day, and we want to commend the team for that. Of the 18,621 samples tested, there are 638 positives, 17,926 negatives and we have 57 cases that are pending," Tufton said.

Tufton was speaking during yesterday's COVID Conversation virtual press conference in Kingston. He noted that the increase in testing was a significant development, given the Government's recent move to open up the borders to Jamaican nationals and non-nationals.

Dr Tufton said from June 1 to 16 the bulk of nationals coming in were from the United States, adding that following testing, 27 were confirmed positive for the virus. There were also three from the United Kingdom and four from Canada.

"Of course, the bulk of persons coming in are from the US, so we would have expected more [cases] from the US. It is also interesting to look at where these persons originated, because it gives an idea of where risks may be greater, and the intention is to juxtapose that against some of the data coming out of these countries and specifically the geographic location of these countries. It confirms some of the statistics that we're getting in terms of our own nationals coming," he explained.

"So, in the case of New York, for example, there are 15 cases, and that's where a number of Jamaicans reside. And of course, New York is still experiencing its own challenges and, in a sense, the New York area presents a slightly higher risk than some of the other states," he added.

The minister noted that Florida had the second highest number of positive cases, with nine, while Texas, Arizona and North Carolina had one each.

“The bulk of the numbers fall in the age category 30 to 59, with 30 to 39 representing the highest (9), but not very much higher than 40 to 49 (8) and 50 to 59 (8). For the 60 to 75 age group, there were five cases," he said.