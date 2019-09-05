Jamaica disaster relief mission headed to The Bahamas

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says Jamaica will be sending an advanced disaster relief mission to The Bahamas to aid with the Hurricane recovery efforts there.

Making the announcement at a press conference at Jamaica House a short while ago, he said a full disaster assistance team will be deployed this evening, comprising the same personnel that went to Dominica in 2017.

“They are a very well trained, very well experienced disaster assistance and recovery team. They will be airlifted for us in partnership with our Canadian friends – we will be airlifting both men and equipment so Jamaica will have a presence in the Bahamas and we will be at the disposal of the Bahamian Government if they require any further assistance,” Prime Minister Holness said.

He noted that there are already partner nations on the ground assisting with search and rescue.

Jamaica has responsibility under the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency for the Northern Caribbean.

—Alphea Saunders