Jamaica drawn to face the All Blacks Rugby League World Cup 2021

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has been drawn with three times champions New Zealand, Lebanon and Ireland in Group C for the Rugby League World Cup 2021 (RLWC2021).
The draw took place at Buckingham Palace a short while ago where each competing nation in the respective men's, women's and wheelchair events learnt their group opponents.
“The draws have been a fantastic example of where this tournament is aiming to be in 2021. We want to deliver a truly world class event next year and we're really excited by the first three fixtures that have come out from today's draws,” said Jon Dutton, Chief Executive at RLWC2021
“We look forward to announcing the full schedule of games along with ticket prices in the next few months. We are hugely excited to welcome the competing nations to what will be the pinnacle of the rugby league competition as we look to deliver the biggest and best Rugby League World Cup of all time,” added Dutton.
England men's team will kick the tournament off against Samoa in a blockbuster opening fixture at St James Park, Newcastle on October 23, 2021. The full list of groups is as follows:
Group A
- England
- Samoa
- France
- Greece
Group B
- Australia
- Fiji
- Scotland
- Italy
Group C
- New Zealand
- Lebanon
- Jamaica
- Ireland
Group D
- Tonga
- PNG
- Wales
- Cook Islands
