Jamaica exempted from Britain's COVID-19 quarantine rules
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Britain on Friday listed Jamaica among more than 50 countries exempted from its COVID-19 quarantine rules, but excluded the United States, which yesterday posted a record 53,000 new cases of the virus.
This means travellers can visit the named countries for holidays without being quarantined for 14 days on return as of July 10, unless they have visited or stopped in any other country or territory in the preceding 14 days.
Other Caribbean countries on the list include Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago.
The British Government said the list may be updated over the coming days following further discussions between the United Kingdom and international partners.
