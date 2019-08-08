Jamaica exploring more air connectivity in Europe post Brexit — Bartlett

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, says that Jamaica is actively exploring additional air connectivity options out of Europe, in light of the United Kingdom (UK) leaving the European Union (EU). The decision for the UK to leave the EU (Brexit) was made in 2016 through a referendum.

Bartlett made the announcement following a meeting yesterday with several key representatives of the EU to Jamaica at his New Kingston office. The countries represented were Germany, Spain, France and Belgium.

“We are taking a proactive step to ensure that air connectivity between Jamaica and Europe remains robust and consistent given the possibility that our current main gateway from that area – the United Kingdom – may leave the European Union.

England's departure from the EU will impact not just Jamaica but the region and so these discussions are timely and critical,” Bartlett said.

On average, Jamaica welcomes over 300,000 European visitors annually. Last year, 328 thousand Europeans visited the island, the ministry said.

High on the list of topics discussed was the need for a market analysis, including stopovers from low cost European airlines and main market for European visitors to Jamaica, to inform the possibility of an EU Air Services Agreement. It was also noted that there was precedent for such an agreement, specifically the 2007 USA/EU Air Transport Agreement, the Tourism ministry added.

Head of the Delegation of the EU to Jamaica, Ambassador Malgorzata Wasilewska, who lead discussions on behalf of the EU representatives, noted that, “The United Kingdom has been the historical and traditional door to Europe for Jamaica and with Brexit most likely to take place, there is interest in strengthening relations with Jamaica and the remaining 27 EU Member States to better engage the markets and people of those countries.”

Ambassador Wasilewska added that she would seek further information on a framework within which a collective air services agreement could be pursued by early September.