Jamaica has 243 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 243 new COVID-19 cases and three additional virus-related deaths yesterday.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 20,016 and the death toll to 381.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, all three fatalities were men; a 74 year old from St Catherine, a 94 year old from Westmoreland and a 59 year old from St Catherine whose death was previously under investigation.

Of the 243 new cases there were 110 males and 129 females with ages ranging from 34 days to 94 years. The genders of four of the cases are still under investigation.

The cases were recorded in St James (60), Kingston and St Andrew (52), Clarendon (21), St Catherine, St Thomas (19 each), Trelawny, St Elizabeth, Manchester (15 each), St Ann (eight), Westmoreland, Hanover (six each), Portland (four) and St Mary (three).

The country also recorded 51 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 12,735.