Jamaica has 265 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 265 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths yesterday pushing the total number of cases to 24,103 and the death toll to 435.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, all three deaths were recorded in Hanover -- an 85-year-old man, a 72-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman.

Of the 265 new cases there were 127 males and 138 females with ages ranging from 10 months to 86 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (100), St James (30), Trelawny (24), St Catherine (21), St Ann (19), St Thomas (16), St Elizabeth, Manchester (15 each), Portland (eight), St Mary (six), Clarendon, Hanover (four each) and Westmoreland (three).

The country also recorded 120 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 13,745.