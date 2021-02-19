Jamaica has 271 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica has recorded 271 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths bringing the total number of cases to 20,581 and the death toll to 391.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the seven deaths include four women; a 71-year-old and 59-year-old both from Kingston and St Andrew, a 74-year-old from St Elizabeth and an 87-year-old from St Ann. There were also three males; 75-year-old and 85-year-old both from St Ann and a 89-year-old from St Catherine.

Of the 271 cases there were 117 males and 154 females with ages ranging from six days to 86 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (87), St Catherine (49), St Ann (34), Clarendon (25), St Thomas (22), Manchester (18), St James (16), Hanover (seven), St Elizabeth (five), Trelawny and St James (three each), Portland and Westmoreland (one each).

The country also recorded 47 recoveries bringing the total recoveries to 12,828.