Jamaica has 271 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica has recorded 271 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths bringing the total number of cases to 20,581 and the death toll to 391.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the seven deaths include four women; a 71-year-old and 59-year-old both from Kingston and St Andrew, a 74-year-old from St Elizabeth and an 87-year-old from St Ann. There were also three males; 75-year-old and 85-year-old both from St Ann and a 89-year-old from St Catherine.
Of the 271 cases there were 117 males and 154 females with ages ranging from six days to 86 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (87), St Catherine (49), St Ann (34), Clarendon (25), St Thomas (22), Manchester (18), St James (16), Hanover (seven), St Elizabeth (five), Trelawny and St James (three each), Portland and Westmoreland (one each).
The country also recorded 47 recoveries bringing the total recoveries to 12,828.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy