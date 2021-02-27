Jamaica has 346 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths yesterday
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 346 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional virus-related deaths yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 22,817 and the death toll to 417.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deaths included an 87-year-old woman a 68-year-old man both from Kingston and St Andrew and two men from St James, ages 62 and 69.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (145), St Catherine (56), St James (54), Manchester (26), Clarendon (18), Westmoreland (13), Hanover (seven), Portland (six), Trelawny (five), St Ann, St Elizabeth, St Mary and St Thomas (four each).
The country also recorded 87 recoveries bringing the number of recoveries to 13,318.
