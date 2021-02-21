Jamaica has 458 new COVID cases, five deaths in one day
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica has recorded 458 new COVID-19 cases and five virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.
This brings the total number of cases since the outbreak in the country to 21,328 and the death toll to 396.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the latest victims consist of a 47-year-old female from St Elizabeth, a 68-year-old female from St Catherine; a 55-year-old female from St Catherine, a 64-year-old male from St Elizabeth, and an 87-year-old male from Trelawny.
The ministry said two of the deaths were previously classified as under investigation. Two more deaths were reported as coincidental yesterday while one was classified as under investigation.
Meanwhile, the newly reported cases consist of 180 males and 278 females with ages ranging from one day to 91 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (131), St James (50) St Catherine (47), Clarendon (43), St Ann (40), Trelawny (29), Westmoreland (27), Manchester (25), St Thomas (18), Portland (17), Hanover (14), St Elizabeth (nine) and St Mary (eight).
The country also recorded 48 recoveries bringing the total recoveries to 12,931.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
